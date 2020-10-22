Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Wednesday pledged to Cambodian counterpart Prak Sokhonn an emergency loan of ¥25 billion ($237 million) to support the Southeast Asian country’s economy battered by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In their telephone talks, Motegi also said Japan intends to support Cambodia’s efforts to combat pollution in urban areas and marine pollution caused by plastic waste as well as to enhance its counterterrorism capabilities, the Foreign Ministry said.

The Cambodian foreign minister, who doubles as deputy prime minister, expressed thanks for the support and added that he expects to further promote the countries’ cooperation in fighting the pandemic, it said.

