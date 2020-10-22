Sihanoukville: Two Chinese men were injured and four others, according to a report from the Sihanoukville police.

The incident occurred on October 22 2020 at 2:00 a.m, and is being treated as a case of attempted murder after at least 10 small arms shots were fired, causing 2 injuries.

After receiving information about this case, Major General Chuon Narin, Preah Sihanouk Provincial Commissioner, ordered the specialized force to search and police arrested four people. Two victims were taken to hospital.

The victim was driving a Hummer car with license plate number 2BI-7260 in Phnom Penh. Sihanoukville, and the two Chinese men were shot in the arm and one in the leg.

Police seized a CZ-75 handgun (deleted number), and 20 bullets.

According to the confession of the Chinese perpetrator, the CZ75 pistol was bought from a Cambodian man. Authorities are searching for the Cambodian man who sold the gun for legal action. Currently, the perpetrators and the police are building a case to be sent to the Preah Sihanouk Provincial Prosecutor’s Office. (Huy Bunleng)

*So far no motive has been given