Phnom Penh: According to the General Commission of the National Police, on October 20, 2020, the Anti-Technology Crime Bureau, in cooperation with the Svay Rieng Provincial Police Office, arrested a suspect who advertised and sold all kinds of firearms on Facebook.

According to the police, the suspect was An Sambath, a 32-year-old man from Tuol Srang village, Meam commune, Romeas Hek district, Svay Rieng province.

Lt. Gen. Riel Sophea, deputy director of the Anti-Technology Crime Department, who led the investigation and crackdown on the case, confirmed that the suspect had set up several fake Facebook accounts and advertised the sale of modern pistols, shotguns and gas guns of all kinds, imported from neighboring countries to sell in Cambodia.

However, some of these Facebook accounts are used to deceive buyers, who, after ordering and paying, did not receive the goods.

Currently, the police force of the department is preparing the procedure to send the suspects to court. At the same time, Lt. Gen. Chea Pov has vowed to continue to crack down on illegal trafficking through information technology and asks people who play online to report any illegal activity to Department of Technology Crimes through the department’s page. POST NEWS