Phnom Penh: After suspending some services due COVID-19, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports has issued a new notice allowing the reopening of library services, physical education and sports activities, and canteen services at private educational institutions.

According to a letter from the Ministry of Education issued on October 22, 2020, to meet the needs of educational institutions, students and parents in the use of school bus services, library services, physical education and sports activities and school canteens are, in principle, allowed to resume in all educational institutions that have received a permit to reopen their educational institutions.

The services must adhere to strict accordances with the Code of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) with a high sense of responsibility.

At the same time, in the event that the Ministry finds that any educational institution does not comply with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), the Ministry will implement the measures in force.