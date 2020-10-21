Phnom Penh: A fire at 55 Club fortunately did not spread to people’s homes and no one was injured.

The incident took place at 5:40 pm at Entertainment Club 55 at the corner of Street 55 and Street 240 in Chaktomuk, Daun Penh.

According to local authorities, the club venue has been closed for a long time, but every day there are workers demolishing it (blame is being put on sparks from cutting equipment), and in the evening, there was smoke and flames. Residents immediately reported to local authorities and contacted the fire prevention and extinguishing police to help spray water to prevent it from spreading to the houses of people nearby.

After the incident, the authorities intervened and used an excavator to break through the club wall to make it easier to spray water inside.

During the operation, 12 fire trucks arrived at the scene, and the police used 20 loads to completely extinguish the fire. NKD