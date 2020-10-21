Stung Treng Province: Mr. Mom Saroeun, Governor of Stung Treng Province, issued a letter of request to Mr. Yim Viseth, President of the Electricity Authority of Cambodia seeking to revoke Ms. Huy Cheng’s license to provide electricity services in Sekong and Thmor Keo communes, Siem Pang district.

The request of the provincial governor comes after the Siem Pang district administration together with the working group of the Electricity Authority of Cambodia found shortcomings related to technicality, slowness, lack of transparency and some efficiency in providing services and collecting fees

The service harms the interests of consumers, which has led to past protests.

On the other hand, Huy Cheng has had problems and received written instructions from the Electricity Authority of Cambodia twice before: First, through letter No. 1711. ល ទ. 15, letter dated 18 August 2015 and the 2nd

through letter No. 1664. No. 20, dated August 6, 2020.

Therefore, the Electricity Authority of Cambodia would like to revoke the license to provide electricity services in Khum Sekong and Khum Thmor Keo, Siam District to restore the confidence of the people.

Local residents in Siem Pang expressed strong dissatisfaction about Hoy Cheng’s service, and exclusive rights to provide electricity. KOHSANTEPHEAP