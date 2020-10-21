Kampong Speu: On October 20, 2020, a traffic accident occurred on National Road No. 4 between km 63-64 at Kraing Lhong village, Moha Saing commune, Phnom Sruoch district, Kampong Speu province, between a car and a motorbike.

A black Smash motorcycle with license plate Preah Sihanouk 1I-5033, with two people riding together- one of whom, Hang Sovan, male, 51 years old died at the scene. Keo Khim, a female aged 43 years old was seriously injured. Both were from Kraing Lhong village, Moha Saing commune, Phnom Sruoch district, Kampong Speu province.

They were hit by a black Prius car with license plate Phnom Penh 2AW-5134. The injured woman was taken to Trapeang Kraloeng Referral Hospital after the accident and the driver of the car escaped.

The two vehicles were taken to the police inspector of Phnom Sruoch district to proceed with the legal process. AREY