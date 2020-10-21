Phnom Penh: On the morning of October 21, 2020, the Ministry of Health issued a press release stating a Polish man who had just arrived in Cambodia tested positive for COVID-19.

The 47-year-old Polish man was staying at a hotel in Sihanoukville and arrived from Poland via South Korea on October 19, 2020

The patient is currently being treated at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

There were 54 passengers on the flight (36 females and 2 children).

Please be informed that as of 07:00 AM on October 21, 2020, a total of 286 cases have been detected, with 6 remaining in hospital.