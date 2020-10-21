FEATURED Latest Tourism 

Girl Missing At Sihanoukville Waterfall

Preah Sihanouk Province: (Preliminary information) A 12-year-old girl went missing at the Kbal Chhay Waterfall Resort while playing with her family at 5 pm on the 21st October 2020.

After receiving this information, HE Kouch Chamroeun, Governor of Preah Sihanouk Province, visited with professional officers and rescue workers to intervene and search for this girl.

As of 5:30 pm the search is ongoing and the fate of the girl is still unknown. (More details later) KPSBN

