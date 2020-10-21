Phnom Penh: A construction worker fell from the third floor of the building and died after being sent to the hospital. The owner of the construction site tried to hide the information, and initially the incident was not reported to the local authorities, and the body was taken to Siem Reap province.

Later, the Chroy Changvar district police found out and brought the construction boss in for questioning throughout the night.

According to the police report, the accident happened at about 2:30 p.m. on the afternoon of October 18, 2020 at the construction site of Borey Blue Dai Min in Group 7, Prek Ta Kong Village, Sangkat Prek Ta Sek, Khan Chroy Changvar.

According to a source from the Chroy Changvar district police, the victim was An Choch, a 21-year-old male construction worker from Kork Chun commune, Ang Chum district, Siem Reap province.

According to sources, before the incident, the boss, named as Lay Hul, ordered the victim to install boards on the construction site. The victim went up to the third floor, slipped and fell back, causing serious injuries (but some say the victim lost his life at the scene).

The same worker was sent to a private hospital for treatment, but when he arrived, doctors said he was already dead.

According to the source, after the accident, the chief did not report to the local police. Instead he called a truck to take the body back to family in Siem Reap for $ 600.

Only later in the evening did the authorities find out about the death and Prek Ta Sek police and Chroy Changvar district police went to interrogate workers, but the Borey did not allow entry. The district inspector then called the boss in for questioning, and then he was sent back.

It should be noted that many Boreys in the past considered their Borey as an autonomous region by putting security forces to prevent local authorities entering to investigate when something happens. MCPN