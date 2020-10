Sihanoukville: (Preliminary information) According to reports, there was a surprise when a crocodile came to a house in village 2, Sangkat 2, Sihanoukville, at just past 8 pm on October 20, 2020.

The medium sized croc was quickly caught and people held it up for to take snaps.

However, people do not know how the reptile came to be there; whether it escaped from a farm or was dumped for some reason. KPSBN