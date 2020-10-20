Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health on October 20, 2020, issued a press release announcing the discovery of two new cases of COVID-19 in two Cambodians who have just returned from Iraq.

According to the Ministry of Health, the patients were a 33-year-old Cambodian man (husband) and a 32-year-old Cambodian woman (wife with three-year-old child) from Achar Lak commune. Stung Sen, Kampong Thom province. They traveled from Iraq via Doha, resumed flights in South Korea, and arrived in Cambodia on October 18, 2020.

The test results of both husband and wife were positive from the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge in Phnom Penh, and both patients are currently being treated at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

108 passengers were on the same flight. The other 106 passengers who had negative test results are being quarantined for 14 days, some in hotels in Phnom Penh and others at the Air Force.

A total of 285 cases have now been detected in Cambodia (58 females and 227 males). A total of 280 people were treated nationwide and 5 people are currently at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh.