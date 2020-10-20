The O’Khaidon Dam in Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province leaked on the night of the 19th October 2020 causing flooding along the railway and National Road No. 5. Light vehicle traffic is still moving, but there is a high risk.

Authorities sayt the O’Khaidon Dam in Andong Thmor Meas village, Phsar Kandal and Yeang villages Sangkat Nimit, Poipet City, has faced pressure from large amounts of water flowing from Thailand jumped on the evening of Oct. 19.



The source said that so far (October 20) over the railway is more than one meter high and from National Road 5 from 0.3 meters to 0.6 meters. Heavy vehicles are temporarily stopped, requiring detours on National Road 58 and National Road 258 .



Transportation is also busy because of the rush to transport goods from the Poipet area, which is threatened by floods. RASMEI