Phnom Penh: A young Chinese woman was found walking around the riverside area, and began walking out into the river. People shouted for her to stop, but she did not listen and immediately disappeared. Another young woman, a friend, ran to stop the victim, but could not.

The body was found at 7:30 am on October 19, 2020 along the riverside near Preah Dang Dang Ke on Sisowath Quay in Sangkat Chey Chumneas, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

According to police sources, the victim, 20-year-old HUA WEIZHU, was a Chinese tourist. Tourist staying in a condominium building located on Street 278 in Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang I, Khan Boeung Keng Kang Phnom Penh.

According to police sources, the victim, 20-year-old HUA WEIZHU, was a Chinese tourist staying in a condominium building located on Street 278 in Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang I, Khan Boeung Keng Kang Phnom Penh.

According to the same source, before the incident at about 4:30 am on October 19, the victim was seen smoking on the riverbank.

The female friend and the police rented a fishing boat of a nearby fisherman to help search for her. It took several hours to find the body of the victim and retrieve it on the river bank.

After the incident, the body was taken away to the Stung Meanchey pagoda morgue for an autopsy. KOHSANTEPHEAP