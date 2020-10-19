Crime FEATURED Latest 

Koh Kong Balaclava Burglar Busted

Koh Kong: A man was arrested for breaking into a house and stealing a mobile phone in Koh Kong province on October 18, 2020 at 3 o’clock.

At 00:00 AM, the Royal Cambodian Police began a search for the masked thief who has been active in Sangkat Stung Veng, Khemarak Phoumin City.

Suspect Meng Sokhom, male, 44 years old, a resident of Village 4, Sangkat Dang Tong later confessed to police that he had committed 6 thefts without remembering the exact dates in 2020.

A mobile phone, flashlight and face mask were taken as evidence. The balaclava burglar is being prepared for court. MCPN

