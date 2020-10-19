Takeo: On Sunday October 18, 2020 at 21:30, an foreign male was involved in an accident on National Road No. 41 between km 46-47 in Damnak Khlong village, O’Saray commune, Tram Kak district, Takeo province.

A red Toyota RAV4 with license plate ONG 200 2-906 was driven by URIAH CASSOTO (or Cassuto), a 32 year old, Israeli, living in Sangkat Chom Chao II. Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

He was driving from the south, and hit a car a Vigo with Royal Cambodian license plate 2-2516, driven by Seng Narith, male, a 37 year old military officer from Phum Plou Lok, Trapeang Kranh commune, Tram Kak district, Takeo province.

Nobody was injured in the crash.

After the incident, the authorities arrived and built a case according to the procedure. The vehicles were kept at the Tram Kak District Police Inspectorate. POST NEWS