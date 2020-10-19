Banteay Meanchey: (Preliminary information) At 11:00 on October 18, 2020, a father and his son living near the base of Bridge No. 1 were swept away by floods. The father disappeared, but the son was rescued in Kasin village, Thmor Puok commune, Thmor Puok district, Banteay Meanchey province.

The victim, Nath Lon, aged around 50 years old, was first evacuated to safety, but at 11:00 am he brought his two sons back to see his house and wanted to take some belongings from inside.

While the water was rising, a landslide next to the house caused the father and son to fall into the water, but the son managed to grab hold of a tree and was rescued. His father is missing. POST NEWS