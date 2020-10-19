Preah Sihanouk Province: According to a preliminary report, the body of an unidentified person (unknown yet whether it was a man or a woman) was found on the side of National Road 4 by people went down to clear the vegetation away from the roadside.

The incident caused a surprise at just past 9 am on October 19, 2020 between Kilometer 166-167 near Ta Nei village, Ta Nei commune, Prey Nob district, Preah Sihanouk province.

Experts have been sent for to investigate the discovery, updates to follow. KOHSANTEPHEAP

UPDATE: Now conformed that the body was that of a woman, and has believed to have been dead for around 2 days.