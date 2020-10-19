Siem Reap: A stepfather who was accused of raping a 14 year old girl (who is now 4 months pregnant) was arrested. After detention, the suspect committed suicide by hanging himself inside the anti-trafficking office of the Siem Reap Provincial Police.

The man was detained at the victim’s house in Kot Thlok village, Kandek commune, Prasat district Bakong, Siem Reap Province.

Sources said on the evening of October 18, 2020 the girl’s mother had filed a complaint at the Kandeang commune police station. The man was arrested and sent to the Anti-Trafficking and Juvenile Protection office of the Siem Reap Provincial Police Commissioner.

Upon arrival at the Anti-Trafficking Office, the suspect hanged himself in the Anti-Trafficking and Protection Bureau bathroom. RASMEI