Preah Vihear Province: On the morning of October 18, 2020, three vehicles, one Sienna and two Lexus, drove out of Sangkum Thmey District, Preah Vihear Province, aiming to head to Kampong Thom Province in a hurry, and driving erratically.

Suddenly near the rubber plantation in O’Po village, O’Po commune, Rovieng district, Preah Vihear province, between km 49 and 50, the rear wheel of the Sienna broke and the car pulled over.

Seeing this, the police on the street stopped to look and called the driver for questioning. The driver then ignored police and walked towards the two cars in front. Suddenly, the car in front drove away, leaving the car with broken tires behind.

The police then opened the door of the car and found it loaded with illegal luxury wood.

The police confirmed that after inspecting the white Sienna with license plate Battambang.2A.6154, environmental officers took the car to the O’Po Environmental Office to wait for the owner to come and deal with legal procedures.

Please note that after the crackdown, the number of cubic meters has not been counted yet. NKD