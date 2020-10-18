Phnom Penh: A car drove too fast and hit a central divider causing serious damage. The car did not slow down, oversteered and hit a park near the fence of Phnom Penh International Airport. Two children inside were slightly injured and taken to hospital, while the car was a wreck.

The a\ccident happened at 10:17 pm on October 17, 2020 along the Boulevard of the Russian Federation in Sangkat Kakap II, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

According to residents at the scene, prior to the incident, a white Sienna car with license plate Phnom Penh 2BD-7837 was seen driving by an unidentified man from west to east at high speed.

After the incident, local authorities arrived at the scene and contacted the traffic experts of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police to remove the vehicle. NKD