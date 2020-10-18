Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health is investigating the case of a bus with state license plate carrying foreign passengers from the airport, and dropping them on the road without knowing the results of the COVID-19 test.

Lok Chumteav O Vandin, Secretary of State and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, confirmed in a Telegram message on October 18:

“I have seen and……. in this case. Thank you. ”

A senior ministry official confirmed the incident after receiving information that a bus with state license plates was carrying passengers from the airport to the quarantine hotel had dropped foreign (*social media posts say Chinese) passengers on the road without knowing the results of the COVID-19 tests.

According to a picture posted on Facebook, the bus was registered with the state number 3-0215. SWIFT

According to a Facebook account named “Yin Seng” posted on Facebook this morning, October 18, 2020,:

“You are not only destroying my efforts, my unit, you are destroying the efforts of the national leaders and the nation as a whole for a small benefit. You sell your conscience, destroy the hope and peace of the people of Cambodia, what more hope? ”

“The Ministry of Health must have a proper interpretation , ” the Facebook page said . “The deportation of Chinese guests who had just gotten off the plane and had to be tested for covid-19 by health officials . “

According to a Facebook account, this happened on the night of October 17, 2020 near Phnom Penh International Airport.

