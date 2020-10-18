Phnom Penh: A man was found lying face down on the railway near a bicycle at 11:10 pm On October 17, 2020, along the railway line behind the Kakap II Administrative Police Station, about 100 meters in Sangkat Kakap II, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

The victim had not been identified.

According to sources at the scene, when people passed by the scene, they found a man lying face down on the railway near a bicycle and immediately reported to the authorities. After that, the local police and experts arrived at the scene and found 2 to 4 pieces of broken rubber, while the victim’s bicycle rear wheel was badly damaged. The police concluded that it was a hit and run car accident.

In this case, the authorities will continue to research for the identity of the victim and the car driver. NKD