Sihanoukville: A 27-year-old Cambodian Muslim youth named Matt Smal from Romchek commune, Memot district, Tbong Khmum province, accidentally fell from the floor of a building he was not working in in Sihanoukville on the morning of October 16, 2020.



Sources confirmed that a young Khmer Muslim fell from the 23rd floor to the first floor, causing his immediate death at the scene.

No more information or details of the accident have been given. The body was taken to his hometown and was buried with traditional rites. PPR