Stung Treng: At 3:30 pm on October 18, 2020, two drug trafficking criminals appeared after being arrested by Stung Treng Provincial Anti-Drug Bureau. 4 large packages of drugs (equal to almost 4 kg) and 2 small bags were shown as evidence.

The above drug crackdown operation took place at 5:30 pm on October 17, 2020, detaining a suspect at Leu village, Srah Russey commune, Stung Treng city. On October 18, the search for co-conspirators continued, and police arrested another suspect near Trapeang Kriel International Port.

According to Lt. Gen. Cham Phanit, Director of the Provincial Anti-Drug Bureau, the suspects arrested by the police were In Tha, a 47 year old, woman from O’Svay village, O’Svay Senchey District, Stung Treng Province, and the other Van Phour a male aged 27 years old.

The Lieutenant Colonel continued that under the direct command of Brigadier General Ot Sivatha, Provincial Police Commissioner and with the coordination of the Stung Treng Provincial Prosecutor’s Office, the specialized force arrested one suspect with three large packages of drugs. They were taken for questioning and further proceedings led to the arrest of another suspect near the Lao border, along with two small bags of ecstasy weighing 38.12 grams, and brought to the provincial police for questioning.

The two suspects confessed to the police that the drugs were really theirs. KPT