Siem Reap Province: A young man was fishing alone at night when he was bitten by a venomous snake, causing serious injuries. He tried to run home, fainted and was rushed to hospital by his family Immediately.

The incident happened at 7:45 pm on October 15, 2020 at the northern point of Lolay village, Bakong commune, Prasat Bakong district.

The victim, 18-year-old Lang Raphy, lived in the commune.

According to Colonel Lim Sambath, Police Inspector of Prasat Bakong District, at 7:45 pm on October 15, 2020, at the northern point of Lolay Village, Bakong Commune, Prasat Bakong District, a young man was bitten by a snake. When he arrived home, he collapsed and his family and local police officers, in cooperation with health officials, helped him by ambulance to Bakong Health Center and immediately sent him to Siem Reap Provincial Referral Hospital for treatment.

At the same time, the inspector also called on the people living in flooded areas to be careful of all kinds of dangerous animals to prevent accidents. NKT