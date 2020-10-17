Kampong Chhnang Province: Police forces, at 18:30 pm on October 16, 2020, cracked down on a case of drug trafficking and distribution in Kambot Village, Svay Chrum Commune, Rolea Bier District, Kampong Chhnang Province.

Two suspects were arrested, with evidence including 13 packs of drugs, an AK47 assault rifle and a motorcycle. The suspects were identified as Sok Savy, 31, and Theng Seiha, 29.



Currently, the suspects, including the evidence are being held by the Kampong Chhnang Provincial Police, who are building a case to be sent to court for legal procedures. NKD