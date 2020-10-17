Preah Sihanouk Province: On the afternoon of October 17, 2020, Lt. Gen. Chea Pov, Director of the Department of Technology Crimes of the General Commission of the National Police, said taht a former chief monk had been arrested in connection with a case of theft, production and possession of child pornography of children under 18.

He said that this operation took place on October 14, 2020 under the direct command of General Dr. Neth Savoeun, General Commissioner of the National Police.



The operation was carried out by the Anti-Technology Crime Department under the direction of Lt. Gen. Chea Pov, Director of the Department, with the coordination of the Prosecutor of the Phnom Penh and Sihanoukville Provincial Prosecutors in collaboration with the Sihanoukville Provincial Police and the provisional Cult and Religion department.



According to the police, the former chief abbot of the pagoda was 37-year-old Non Nimol, residing in Ota Pang village, O’Ohnha Heng commune, Prey Nob district, Preah Sihanouk province

After questioning and listening to the suspect, the specialized force of the department prepared the case file and sent the suspects to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court for legal proceedings.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the number of children who were involved in the pornography. NKD

*It is not clear when the suspect left the monkhood, or whether he was defrocked after arrest (interrogation image appears to show him in robes).