Phnom Penh: A crocodile was caught by the authorities and people in Kraing Svay village, Sangkat Prek Kampus, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh at around 18:30 on October 17, 2020.

This was confirmed by Brigadier General Cheang Hok Se, Deputy Inspector of Dangkor District Police Inspectorate.

A crocodile weighing about 30 kg was reported as having escaped from a crocodile pond in Kraing Svay village, Sangkat Prek Kampus, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh at around 8 am on October 15, 2020 (*which was later denied by the farm owner and authorities), but reported in local news as quoted from Mr. Kan Sok Ken, Chief of Prek Kampus Sangkat, at 14:15 on October 15, 2020. KPT