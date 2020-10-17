Phnom Penh: The man who drove a car and hit a motorbike, then reversed to hit the victim again, causing the death of a man and seriously injuring another, was sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court by the Phnom Penh Municipal Police at 13:30 on October 17, 2020.

On October 15, 2020 at 23:30 at the intersection of Street 173 and Street 328 in Sangkat Toul Svay Prey I, Khan Boeung Keng Kang, there was a traffic accident between a black Lexus NX 200T with license plate Phnom Penh 2BH-8494 and a black Honda C125 with Kandal license plate 1AI-3848.

Phnom Penh Municipal Police confirmed that the Lexus 200T was driving along Route 173 and hit the motorcycle from behind. After the collision, the car then reversed and struck the injured man in the street.

The driver of the car was named Yan Nalina, male, 30 years old, Khmer, a dentist from Sangkat Choam Chao II. Khan Por Sen Chey was place in pretrial detention by the court.

Khon Tong, male, 19 years old, and a construction worker from Sangkat Stung Meanchey 1, Khan Meanchey died), and Pov Mort, male, 17 years old, living in Srah Keo village, Sangkat Kraing Svay, Preah Sdach district, Prey Veng province was severely injured. NKD

*Reports on social media suggest that the suspect in his defense has claimed that the men on the motorcycle were thieves, but this has not been confirmed by official sources.