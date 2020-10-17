The Ministry of Health issued a notice on the morning of October 17, confirming that there were no new cases COVID-19 in Cambodia yesterday, and 2 patients have been treated and left hospital.

The two patients were a 27-year-old French man who was diagnosed after arriving in Cambodia from France on September 20 and a 34-year-old Indian woman, who was diagnosed after arriving in Cambodia from India on September 20. They left the hospital on Friday after 2 negative test results.

Since October 10, Cambodia has had no new confirmed cases for 7 consecutive days.

As of the morning of October 17, Cambodia has confirmed a total of 283 cases with 3 patients still in hospital.