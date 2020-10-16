Phnom Penh: A suspect riding a motorcycle alone and snatched a phone from two women on a motorcycle and was chased by the victims, who shouted for help.

The thief tried to escape, but rammed the back of a car. He was beaten up by members of the public and handed over to the authorities.

The incident happened at 1:15 pm along Street 70 in front of the Total Gas Station in Srah Chak, Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

The victim was named Sieu Mey, a 23-year-old female who sells goods online, and the phone that the suspect shocked was a Huawei. She was with her sister, Yura, a 19-year-old on a motorcycle.

The suspect was named Yim Channy, male, 35 years old, living in Srah Chak Sangkat, Daun Penh District.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, the victim was riding a motorcyclealong the Russian Federation Road in the direction from east to west and stopped while making a phone call.

Sources from the scene said that after the suspect snatched the phone and tried to escape on a motorcycle, he panicked hit a Korean car parked on the sidewalk, causing him to fall. He was immediately beaten by the villagers with a punch and kick.

After the arrest, the suspect was brought for questioning at the Srah Chak Administrative Police Station to build a case to be sent to court

for legal proceedings. POST NEWS