Phnom Penh: Phnom Penh Municipal Deputy Police Commissioner Major General Chev Hak told PVNN a traffic accident that caused the death of a personat the corner of Street 173 and Street 328, Sangkat Toul Svay Prey 1, Khan Boeung Keng Kang at 23:30 on October 15, 2020.

A car crashed into the victim’s motorcycle from behind. The perpetrator was named Yan Nalina, male, 30 years old, a dentist, living in Choam Chao 2, Khan Por Sen Chey.

He was driving a Lexus NX 200 T car with license plate Phnom Penh 2BH-8494. Phnom Penh traffic police arrested the perpetrator on October 16, 2020.

Major General Chev Hak continued that tomorrow, his authorities will send the case to the Prosecutor of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court for action according to the law.

According to a video shared on Facebook, the perpetrator hit the victim from behind, then reversed and crushed the victim further. The victim died arrival at the hospital.

The public condemned the brutal actions of the dentist and asked the court to punish the perpetrators severely. PHENG VANNAK