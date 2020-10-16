Sihanoukville: On the night of September 14, 2020 at 20:00 am, the forces of Sihanoukville Unity Command set up a roadblock to search for explosives and drugs at Independence Road. 7 Village 2, Sangkat 2. Two Chinese suspects were arrested.

Mai Zi Xi, male, born in 1993, a Chinese national working in tourism from Guangzhou, China

2. Bian Wei Tao, male, born in 1992, a Chinese national working in a bar in Sihanoukville, from Henan Province, China

Evidence included

6 bags of white powder suspected to be drugs (*probably ketamine)

13 packages with a Starbucks logo, also believed to contain drugs.

2 phones

1 Lexus 330 black car with license plate Phnom Penh 2AK 5515

The two suspects are being held at the Sihanoukville Police Inspectorate for questioning and legal action. AREY