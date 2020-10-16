Crime FEATURED Latest 

Chinese Arrested With ‘Starbucks’ Drugs

cne41 Views 0 Comments , , ,

Sihanoukville: On the night of September 14, 2020 at 20:00 am, the forces of Sihanoukville Unity Command set up a roadblock to search for explosives and drugs at Independence Road. 7 Village 2, Sangkat 2. Two Chinese suspects were arrested.

  1. Mai Zi Xi, male, born in 1993, a Chinese national working in tourism from Guangzhou, China

2. Bian Wei Tao, male, born in 1992, a Chinese national working in a bar in Sihanoukville, from Henan Province, China

Evidence included

6 bags of white powder suspected to be drugs (*probably ketamine)

13 packages with a Starbucks logo, also believed to contain drugs.

2 phones

1 Lexus 330 black car with license plate Phnom Penh 2AK 5515

The two suspects are being held at the Sihanoukville Police Inspectorate for questioning and legal action. AREY

You May Also Like

78 Year Old American Dies In Siem Reap

cne1

Canadian Dies in Siem Reap

cne1

Pailin Man Throws Acid Over Ex-Partner

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *