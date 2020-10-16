Business & Property Environment FEATURED Latest 

Banteay Meanchey Warned As Thai Dam Prepares To Open Dam Gates

Banteay Meanchey: Reports say that the Thai authorities have informed the Kingdom of Cambodia that a major dam will be opened due to excess water storage.

Until now, the Thai side has not opened the sluice gate, but may do so soon following this announcement. People in Banteay Meanchey must be very careful. Updates to follow.

*Not yet clear which dam, but the most likely is the Khun Dan Prakarn Chon Dam (pictured) which is around 190 km northwest of Poipet.

