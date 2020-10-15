Phnom Penh: A group of 3 suspects were handed over to the authorities at 12:10 AM on Thursday, October 15, 2020. after attempting to steal a phone in Sangkat Stung Meanchey III, Khan Meanchey.

Van Tha, male, 20 years old, a construction worker, Phal Veasna, 21 years old, and a man named Navy, 36 years old, a construction worker took the phone from Phal, male, 32 years old, an Indian tricycle driver, living in Kork Banchan village, Por Sen Chey district.

According to the victim, before the incident, he drove a white Indian tricycle with license plate Prey Veng 1O.5037 to transport the suspects from the market to a six-story apartment building.

They arrived in a quiet and dark place and did not give him any money, and asked to borrow the driver’s phone to make a call and escaped with it. The driver shouted at the thieves, who ran into a backyard.

The driver’s friend who also operates an Indian tricycle came by and a group surrounded the three suspects. After giving the thieves a few punches and kicks, they were handed over to the authorities.

The three suspects were taken to the Stung Meanchey III Administrative Police Station for questioning and to make a record of the case file. RASMEI