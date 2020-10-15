NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Detectives from the office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) seized unknown amounts of Heroin and Marijuana consignments at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Thursday following a search operation by the anti-narcotics unit.

The DCI said the haul was on transit to Cambodia and France having originated from Juba and Entebe.

The consignment had been concealed in clothes at an international cargo handling agency based at JKIA.

Police said the cargo from Juba was headed for Cambodia while the consignment from Uganda was headed for France.

“The search conducted at Cargo Shed in DHL Warehouse led to the recovery of two suspicious consignments, the first one described as clothes for personal use and on transit from Juba to Cambodia, while the second had a dress concealing the bhang (*cannabis) enroute to France,” the DCI tweeted.

The heroin was concealed in three blouses and an equal number of skirts.

DCI agents are yet to make arrests. CAPITAL FM