Phnom Penh: On October 14, 2020, at 5:00 AM, the Kork Khleang Police Station arrested a suspect in a case of accidental murder, after part of a crane hit a man in the head in front of Chhouk Meas Market Street 2011, Kork Khleang village, Sangkat Kork Khleang, Khan Sen Sok.

The suspect’s name is Lon Barang, male, 27 years old, and the crane driver. The victim was named as Mom Ratha, male, 25 years old, who also works on cranes. The suspect is accused of operating machinery with a lack of caution

A MITSUBISHI TADANO yellow crane with license plate Phnom Penh 5A-2828 was taken as evidence..

The suspect is currently being held at the Sen Sok police station to follow the procedure, while the victim’s body was taken to the family in Svay Rieng province. POST NEWS