Phnom Penh: Speaking to the media on October 15, 2020, Mr. Kan Soken, Chief of Prek Kampus Sangkat, admitted that at least one large crocodile had escaped from a pond.

He continued to say that only one anima,l weighing more than 30 kg, got free at around 8 am on October 15, 2020 at a farm in Kraing Svay village, Sangkat Prek Kampus, Khan Dangkor.

The floodwater had risen high enough for the animal to get out, he said. The news came after the farm owner informed the commune authorities.

There are worries that the crocodile could move into local rivers or even the flooded streets as people are still evacuating. FAST

UPDATE: Mr. Kaing Sarin, the owner of the crocodile farm in Kraing Svay village Sangkat Prek Kampus, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh confirmed to local journalists that a crocodile actually escaped from the pool, but it is still somewhere on his farm.

The owner of the crocodile farm said that the workers would catch it back at night, by looking for it with flashlights. Mr. Kaing Sarin claims that crocodiles are normally afraid of people, and that they don’t usually want to go away from each other, according to his nearly 30 years of experience raising crocodiles.

Mr. Kaing Sarin asked people, especially those who live near the farm, to not worry too much. However, he also asked people to be careful. KOHSANTEPHEAP