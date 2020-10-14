Kandal: As many provinces are experiencing flooding that has forced hundreds of families to be evacuated to higher grounds, people are very worried about a crocodile pond located in Prek Samrong 3 village, Takhmao city, Kandal province where water in the animal ponds is also rising quickly,.

Therefore, the people who live nearby have requested the authorities to inspect the location of the crocodile ponds to find ways to prevent any animals escaping, which may endanger lives. KBN