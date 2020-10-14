Phnom Penh: At 18:18 pm on October 13, 2020, a horrific incident occurred in Sangkat Boeung Tumpun 2, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh. A woman was riding a white motorcycle from north to south on 87bt road/ 53bt corner in heavy rain and flood water, when she fell into a unseen drain.

According to sources at the scene, after the woman fell face down into the water, she was pulled out, but was unconscious. She was sent to Russian hospital, where the woman died.

The victim was named Chea Ratha, 33 years old, born in Peam Chor district, Prey Veng province, currently living in the village

The shocking incident was confirmed by a friend who knew the victim, and revealed that she had just given birth to her first daughter seven months ago. AREY

*We have now lost count of the number of individual drowning cases in the floods, but estimate given previous number that it has risen to well above 20.