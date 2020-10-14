Page updated when more information arrives:

UPDATE 12.20: Kampong Speu: Police are facilitating traffic on National Road No. 4 between km 32-33 and 42-43 (near Chhbar Mon/Kampong Speu), which was flooded.

Road 4, near Chhbar Mon

National Road 3: Remains closed outside Phnom Penh (exact KM uncertain)

National Road 4: Heavy traffic and flooding near airport, still open. Possible flooding further down in Kampong Speu/Preah Sihanouk stretches later.

National Road 5: Stretch in Pursat City from km 186 to km 193 has now opened again for all traffic after temporary suspension. Traffic jams expected, and more rainfall in Pursat, some road at risk of closing anytime with little notice.

Avoid unnecessary long distance travel, and if your journey is essential, please take extra precautions and stay safe!