ISLAMABAD: Kavaan – the lonely elephant currently being kept in defunct Islamabad Zoo – is likely to be shifted to a sanctuary in Cambodia in November after its expected recovery from nail infection and psychological problems.

A special container will reach Pakistan in the next few days that will be used to bring Kaavan to Cambodia. But before its departure, Kaavan will be given eight-week training in which it will be taught to adjust and keep itself healthy in the container.

Elephant specialist Frank Goeritz has analysed blood samples of Kaavan and found nothing wrong with its overall health condition. All its body parts are in good condition including trunk, tusk, eyes, head, ear, mouth, lips, tail, legs, feet and skin. THE NEWS PK