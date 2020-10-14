Phnom Penh: Cintri workers agreed to return to work from the afternoon of October 14, 2020, accepting the agreement. This is according to a senior official of Phnom Penh Capital Hall in a statement on the afternoon of October 14.

The strike began on October 2, when workers downed tools, demanding that the company provide seniority allowances, severance pay, compensation and annual leave.

The approval to return to work is after coordination solution by the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Ministry of Labor and Vocational Training and Mr. Khuong Sreng, Governor of Phnom Penh and other stakeholders.

A senior Phnom Penh City Hall official said: “After the second agreement on the afternoon of October 14, 2020, all Cintri striking workers agreed to return to work in their respective roles. ”

On October 7, 2020, all parties agreed to terms, but the next day did not return to work. FAST