Sihanoukville: According to the General Commission of Police, forces have arrested a Chinese suspect in a case of intentional aggravated assault with a machete on a Chinese national. The incident occurred at the Chhay Nathon building in Village 6, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville, Preah Sihanouk Province on October 13, 2020 at 5:30 p.m.

According to Sihanoukville police, the victim, WANG BOWEN, a 24-year-old Chinese man, who was seriously injured and is being treated at the Sete Clinic in Sangkat 2, Sihanoukville.

The suspect has been named as HUANG KE, male, 25 years old, Chinese, an wemployee of a shopping company, living in Chhay Nathon Building, located in Village 6, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville, Preah Sihanouk Province.

The source added that the victim was sent by a friend to the Sete Clinic for treatment with knife wounds. Immediately after receiving this information, the specialized force sent officers to check on the victim’s condition and do a thorough search until the suspect was identified and the arrested at 21:30 at the Chhay Nathon building located in Village 6, Sangkat 4, Preah Sihanouk Province.

Currently, this case is being processed by the specialized force.