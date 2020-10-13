Kampong Thom: On the night of October 11, 2020, a man was murdered by his own daughter in Svay Kal village, Kor Koh commune, Santuk district, Kampong Thom province.

The victim, Lim Lonn, was 78 years old.

Provincial and district police arrived at the scene to inspect the scene and the body and arrested the killer, Lon Sarim, a 25-year-old Cambodian woman, the man’s daughter and a amrried mother of one.



A wooden stick, 59 cm long, thought to be the murder weapon was seized as evidence.



Police say the victim died after the suspect was drunk, angry with father and sister and beat him with the wood.



The woman was detained at the Santuk District Police Inspectorate to build a case according to the legal procedure. AREY