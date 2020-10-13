According to the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology, two more storms are moving westwards from the South China Sea, which will bring more rainfall and high winds to already flood stricken Cambodia.

The 15th typhoon of the season, named NANGKA (a Malaysian jackfruit), is moving towards northern Vietnam and expected to make landfall on October15th.

The storm is (on Tuesday morning) near Macau, where warnings have been issued.

Another storm, so far named SAUDEL is likely to bring more rain to Cambodia after it hits Qui Nhon in Central Vietnam on the 18th and 19th.