Laos Dam Opens Gates, Stung Treng Warned

Laos: Laotian authorities announced on October 12 that they are ready to take precautionary measures, after the central and southern regions of the country, especially Attapeu province, have been affected by heavy rains.

At the same time, Vietnam’s Central Regional Hydropower Company will turn release water from a dam on the Laotian stretch of the Sekong River. 

Therefore, the water discharged from the reservoir along with the flood water will flow down into Stung Treng province along the Sekong River. Authorities in Attapeu Province in Laos have informed counterparts in Stung Treng Province to take measures to prepare for any possible disasters.

