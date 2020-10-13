Kampong Speu, Residents living in Phnom Sruoch district (Chambok commune, Taing Samrong commune, Taing Sya commune and Moha Saing commune) and all parts of Samrong Tong district (Taing Kroch commune) were informed that at 16:00 this afternoon, Chamkar Te Dam with a storage capacity of 5 to 7 million cubic meters has breached.

Therefore those living in the communes, especially the people living near the Prek Thnoat river, are urged to be very careful.

Authorities are standing by and are prepared to act.