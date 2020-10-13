FEATURED Health Latest Traffic 

Drunk Men Survive Being Run Over By Train

Pursat: On October 12, 2020 at 19:50, a train traveling from west to east ran over two men who were drunk and decided to sleep on the railway tracks. The incident caused serious injuries, but the men apparently survived. This occurred on the railway at Stung Dach in O Chan village, Svay Sor commune, Krakor district, Pursat province.

Phut Thea, 33 years old, from O Chan Village, Svay Sor Commune, Krakor District, Pursat Province suffered two both legs and a head injury.
Ros Rith, 35 years old from Phum Rolous, Khum Kampong Po, Krakor District was also serious injured with two broken legs.

The two victims were taken to Pursat Provincial Referral Hospital and the train continued its journey.

*It would appear they were lying on the sleepers, rather than the actual tracks, which is why they weren’t sliced up like in other similar incidents. POST NEWS

